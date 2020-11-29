Menu
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

May 11, 1929 - November 24, 2020

WATERLOO – Monica M. "Mona" Free, 91, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, November 24, at Rosewood Estates.

She was born May 11, 1929 in Washburn, daughter of Louis and Agnes Nugent Schmitz. She married James Free on July 21, 1948 in Gilbertville. He died March 10, 2014.

Mona loved to golf, play bridge and take care of her home.

Survivors include: two daughters, Peg (Jim) Jasper of Maple Grove, Minnesota and Mary (Randy) Weber of Raymond; two sons, Jim Free and Tom (Sherry) Free, both of Waterloo; a daughter-in-law, Julie Free of Dubuque; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; a sister, Bobbi Otstott of Waterloo; and two brothers, John (Nancy) Schmitz of Elgin, Minnesota and Dick (Mary) Schmitz of Washburn.

Mona was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Jeff Free; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Free; a granddaughter, Jenni Free; a brother, Michael Schmitz; and four sisters, Marge Ricotta, Mary Lutgen, Carol Schmitz and Rose Metcalf.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, at St. Edward's Catholic Church, preceded by one hour of visitation. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. Edward's Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Edward's Catholic Church
Dec
1
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Edward's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
