Donna R.C. Laurie

Donna Laurie, 92, formerly of Cedar Falls, passed away on 25 November 25th, in McLean, Virginia, due to complications of dementia. Born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin to Velma and Stanley Clayton. Donna was raised in Waterloo and attended West High. She began a 73 year long marriage to George O. Laurie on July 5, 1947. She remained a resident of Cedar Falls until 2019 when she moved closer to family in Virginia. A loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She was active in her church, Cedar Heights Presbyterian, through her life. In retirement she and her husband traveled widely, circumnavigating the globe several times, and enjoyed family and friends in Iowa and Texas, their six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Clark Clayton, and sister Ora Carter. She is survived by her husband, George O. Laurie of Denton, Texas, her daughter and son in law Kelsey and Randy Brooks of Alvord, Texas, and son and daughter in law Clayton and Sarah Jane Laurie of Potomac Falls, Virginia.