William E. Richman

September 10, 1949-November 23, 2020

William Eugene "Gene" Richman, 71, of Grundy Center, passed away on November 23, 2020 at Allen Memorial Hospital due to COVID-19.

Gene was born on September 10, 1949 to his parents William Jr. and Jessie B. (Akers) Richman. He was born and raised the first five years of his life in the Leon, IA area before the family moved to Oregon state.

Gene entered the United States Air Force in August 1968 and was honorably discharged in February 1971 due to a family emergency. He went on the Cedar Valley Honor Flight on his 70th birthday in 2019. It was an experience he would never forget.

Gene married Karen Kae Krull on July 21, 1973 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They made their home on the Krull family farm their entire married lives.

Gene managed the Gulf Station on the north edge of Grundy Center for a period of time, worked for UBC and Fullerton Lumberyards until going to work for his father-in-law farming. He knew little about farming but learned quickly and enjoyed farm life to the end.

Gene's hobby was work. He always prided himself to be a hard worker and was always finding a new project to keep him busy – the last few years developing and building a large garden for Karen and himself. He enjoyed raising cattle and usually had 4-10 bottle calves every summer.

Gene leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Karen; sisters Jeri (John) Fitzgerald, Elma, Iowa; Marlene (Dale) Tull, Mt Ayr, Iowa; Arlene (Bob) Worthington, Mt Ayr, Iowa; Melinda Richman, Osceola, Iowa; Carolyn Holton, Osceola, Iowa; brother David (Pauline) Richman, Atlantic, Iowa; brothers-in-law Thomas Curtis, Henderson, NV and Will Lee, Trenton, MO; 20+ nieces and nephews, 20+ grand nieces and nephews, and lots of cousins across the country. He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, sisters Cheryl Curtis and Charlene Monaghan Lee, and his in-laws Albert and Bena Krull