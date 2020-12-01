Timothy R. Sinram

February 10, 1977-November 28, 2020

Timothy R. Sinram, 43, Clarksville, Iowa passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.

Timothy Rex Sinram was born on February 10, 1977, the son of Ted and Mary (Martin) Sinram in Waterloo, Iowa. He was baptized on March 6, 1977 at home and confirmed in 1991 at Immanuel Church of Christ in Clarksville. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1995 and in 1997 from Hawkeye Community College in Tool and Die. On April 10, 1999, he was united in marriage to Gail Bloker at Immanuel Church of Christ in Clarksville. Tim worked at Progressive Tool & Die Company from 1997 until 2008, Unverferth Mfg. until 2013 and at John Deere in the pattern shop from 2013 until the time of his death.

He liked listening to 80's music, hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his family.

Survivors are his wife, Gail Sinram of Clarksville; 3 sons, Nicholas, Brandon and Gavin Sinram; his parents, Ted and Mary Sinram of Clarksville; mother-in-law, Brenda Bloker of Cedar Falls; father-in-law Kenny (Julie) Bloker of Clarksville; sister, Shelley (Mike) McCully of Clarksville; brother, Mark (Jolynn) Sinram of Clarksville; sister, Kelley (Kendall) Smith of Shell Rock; brother-in-law, Nick (Aleshia) Bloker of Plainfield and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rex & Harriett Martin and Pete & Norma Sinram and great uncle and aunt, John & Lois Freeseman.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a public visitation or funeral service. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Sinram for a later designation in Tim's name or to Timothy's Benefit % Veridian Credit Union and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

