Constance Y. Hardee

April 29, 1931-November 28, 2020

Constance Y. "Connie" Hardee, 89, of Shell Rock, died Sat., Nov. 28, 2020 at home of natural causes. She was born April 29, 1931 in Fergus Falls, MN, daughter of John & Ethel (Hunt) Anderson. Connie married William Hardee on Aug. 9, 1951 in Cedar Falls; he preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 1986. She worked at the Stanley Dealer, in housekeeping at the Red Fox Inn & was a homemaker. Connie also fostered over 20 children – 19 boys and 1 girl. Connie was an avid bowler, playing on leagues for over 50 years. She loved gardening and gambling, especially playing cards & BINGO. She had a special trait of making everyone she knew feel like family; they were always welcome. Above all, she treasured her family & friends and was their biggest cheerleader. Survived by 8 children, Pam McManemy, William (Marilyn) Hardee, & Ronald (Patricia) Hardee all of Shell Rock, Rick (Carol) Hardee of Clarksville, Michael (Melinda) Hardee of Hubbard, Connie (Terry) Newman of Allison, Gary Goodell of Fayette & Kerry Weatherly of Shell Rock; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 2 brothers, Dennis Anderson of Waterloo & Thomas (Darlene) Anderson of Oelwein; 2 sisters, Patricia Kephart of Cedar Rapids & Karen (Larry) Fischels of Waterloo; and many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; daughter, Linda Anne Hughes; & brothers, Donald, Earl, Darwin and Daniel.

Services: 1:00 pm on Thurs., Dec. 3, 2020 at Crosspoint Church in Waverly. Visitation: One hour prior to service at the church. Burial: Poyner Township Cemetery at a later date. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.