Berniece L. DeGroote

November 16, 1925-November 29, 2020

Berniece L. DeGroote, 95, of Parkersburg, IA, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at MercyOne-Cedar Falls. She was born November 16, 1925 in rural Butler County, IA, the daughter of William and Minnie (Alberts) Mulder. Berniece married Harlan DeGroote on December 29, 1948 in rural New Hartford, IA. She was a graduate of Shell Rock High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College. Berniece was a country school teacher for four years and then farmed with her husband in rural Parkersburg until her retirement. She was a member of the Stout Gospel Hall. Berniece was born again on March 17, 1947 while reading Romans 10:9, "That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved."

Berniece is survived by her husband, Harlan DeGroote, of Parkersburg; her daughter, Karen (John) Tolsma, of Parkersburg; her daughter-in-law, Mary (Eldon) Winkel, of Shell Rock; four granddaughters, Christina (Steven) Faviere, Dixie (Andy) Ferguson, Diane (Nolan) Smith and Heidi (Brodie) Biersner; eight great grandchildren, Hayden, Henry, Isabella & Victoria Faviere, Madeline Ferguson, Cora, Scarlett & Eloise Biersner; her sister, Dee Meester, of Waterloo, IA, and her sister-in-law, Darlene Mulder.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dennis DeGroote; two brothers, Arthur & Larry Mulder, and a sister, Ilene (John) Shaw.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Stout Gospel Hall in Stout, with private burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Those attending must bring and wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.