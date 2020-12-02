Kathleen M. Hartson

June 14, 1932-November 29, 2020

WATERLOO – Kathleen M. "Kay" Hartson, 88, of Waterloo, died Sunday, November 29, at Ravenwood Nursing & Rehab Center. She was born June 14, 1932 in Waterloo, daughter of Carl and Marian Miller Landau. She married Donald Hartson on February 29, 1988 in Waterloo.Kay graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1950. She was employed in the office of Dr. Robert Landau, DDS, was in real estate sales in the Waterloo area for many years and in the office of Dr. Robert Anderson, DDS. She was an active member of Cedar Valley Community Church for many years.

Survivors include: her husband; two daughters, Sue (David) Bloemsma of Waterloo and Sally (Rick) Stastny of Cedar Rapids; three sons, Joe (Chris) Beck of Ogallala, Nebraska, David W. Beck of Waterloo and Gary Beck of Colorado; seven grandchildren, Michael Ehrig (Warren Ehrig, Jordan Kubitz), Dane Stastny (Will, Miles Stastny), Ann (Chris) Delay (Tanner, Braxton, Hazel Delay), Mark (Carlos) Stastny, Dawn (Bryant) Ward (Jessica Hansen, Savannah Ward), Chad Beck (Camden, Braxton Beck), and Staci Beck (Kylei Short, Jace, Aleah Tyler); a step-son, Jeff Hartson of Fort Dodge; a step-daughter, Chantile of Red Oak; two step-grandchildren, Heather and Chawna Hartson; and a sister-in-law, Joan Landau of Waterloo.Kay is preceded in death by: her parents, a son, David L. Beck; and a brother, Robert C. Landau.Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, December 4, and for an hour before services on Saturday.

