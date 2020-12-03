James D. Smith

May 11, 1928-December 1, 2020

James D. Smith (age 92) passed away peacefully from this life on December 1, 2020, in Mason City, Iowa.

A private, family gravesite ceremony will take place on Friday, December 4, with a celebration of life to be scheduled in Spring 2021.

James D. Smith was born on May 11, 1928 to Susan Ann Allen Smith and Roy F. Smith in Clarksville, Iowa. Jim married the love of his life, Mary Friedman, on June 10, 1961 in Clear Lake, IA. A creative storyteller, he could start a captivating conversation with anyone, and will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and compassion for others. An active member of Holy Family Church-Epiphany Parish, he volunteered his time and service. Jim also volunteered at the Stockman House where he served as a docent and board member. Always generous with his time and care, Jim volunteered at KCMR, North Iowa Mercy One Hospital, and Newman Catholic Elementary School. He received his Bachelor's Degree at Loras College and his Master's Degree at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He was an English teacher at Wahlert High School in Dubuque; a teacher and guidance counselor at Spring Green and Oregon, Wisconsin, before spending twenty-two enjoyable years at Mason City High school where he was a counselor and English teacher. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Mary, and visiting his children and grandchildren. Of all their foreign travels, Jim and Mary especially enjoyed their two visits to Australia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Anna Hirsch Smith, his brother, Robert Smith, his half-brother Glenn Spears and sister-in-law Betty, his sister, Gloria Ann Rhoads and brother-in-law Gerald, his half-sisters, Pearl Miller and Linda Lee Shipp, and an infant brother.

James D. Smith is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughters, Ann Marie Smith and her husband, Keith Johnson, of Sugar Land, Texas; Michele Kay Smith and her husband Carlos Anguita of St. Louis Park, MN; son, Kevin James and his wife, Traci, of St. Paul, MN; grandsons, Henry James Smith, Duncan Thomas Smith, Rupert Charles Smith, Carlitos Manuel Anguita-Smith; granddaughter, Laura Isabel Anguita; half-brother, Roy Smith and his wife, Joyce, of Clarksville, IA; his nephew LT and Peggy Smith; a special sister-in-law, Charlotte Comer of Mason City, IA; brother-in-law Joe Friedman and wife Georgia; and many other nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Holy Family Church, Mason City Schools Foundation, and Newman Elementary Schools.

