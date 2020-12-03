Russell E. Spurgeon

July 9, 1966-December 1, 2020

Russell E. Spurgeon, 54, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Russell Eugene Spurgeon was born on July 9, 1966, the son of Edward and Donna (Rae) Spurgeon in Charles City, Iowa. He graduated from Mason City High School. Following his education, he worked for IBP and later Tyson Foods. On October 1, 1994, he was united in marriage to Michelle McCarville at the 1st United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. In 2001, he was injured in a motorcycle and not able to work again.

He enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, 80's music, cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, watching the Big Bang Theory, a great joke teller, enjoyed visiting with people, but most especially spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors are his wife, Michelle Spurgeon of Waverly; son, Steven (Stephany) Spurgeon of Waterloo; daughter, Bethany (Jacob) Rommell of Cedar Falls; 4 grandchildren; brother, Steve Spurgeon of Iowa Falls; two sisters, Rhonda Jackson of Mason City and Lavon (Myron) Geiken of Ackley and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:30 am at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. There will be no visitation, Russell has been cremated. Memorials may be directed to the Spurgeon family and online condolence can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Spurgeon family with arrangements. 319-352-1187