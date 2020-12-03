Menu
Sharon K. Craig
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Sharon K. Craig

September 13, 1942-December 1, 2020

Sharon K. Craig, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, December 1, at UnityPoint Health - Grundy County Hospital.

She was born September 13, 1942, in Waterloo, daughter of Henry "Heinie" and Brabra Smith Meinders. She married Patrick Craig May of 1963 in Waterloo. He died October 23, 2019.

Sharon was employed for many years by Area 7 as a secretary.

Survived by: a daughter, Kim Kemp of Waterloo; a son, Mark (Kim) Craig of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Emily Sanders, Brianna (Daven) Jorgensen, Aaron Kemp, Bailee, Molli, and Emily Craig; a great-grandchild, Olivia Jorgensen; two sisters, Linda (Richard) Dawson of Grand Prairie, Ariz., and Sandy (Dan) Grundmeyer of Cedar Falls; three sisters-in-law, JoAnn (Garth) Rathjen of Blaine, Minn., Kathleen Jensen of Cammeron, Wisc., and Charlene Dahlin of Coon Rapids, Minn.; a brother-in-law, Edward (Judy) of Waterloo; four sisters-in-law, Evelyn Craig, Joan Craig, Ruth Knapp, and Grace Craig.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Todd Craig; a grandson, Ryan Kemp; a son-in-law, Michael Kemp; a sister, Jo Ann "Sissy" Baker; six brothers-in-law, Thomas, William (Mildred), Richard (Fran), Robert, Roger, and James; three sisters-in-law, Monica (Dean) Cashman, Marie (Bob) Schlorff, Florence (Lee) Gaffney; a half-sister-in-law, Eileen Stang; and two brothers-in-law, Steve Jensen and Perry Dahlin.

Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the American Alzheimer's Association

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.
