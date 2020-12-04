Rebecca Jo Nagel

November 14, 1949-December 1, 2020

WATERLOO – Rebecca Jo Nagel, 71 years old of rural Waterloo, IA, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service at the First Baptist Church in Dunkerton, IA, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Dunkerton. Extended family and friends are invited to attend the graveside portion of the service at 2:00 p.m., with social distancing and masks, please.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday, December 7th at the White Funeral Home, 1315 Main Street Jesup, IA, where there will be an opportunity for a drive by viewing from your car only. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Becky Nagel was born November 14, 1949, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Leland Calvin Smith and Edith Elaine (Nye) Smith. She graduated from Dunkerton High School with the class of 1967, she then attended Gates Business College in Waterloo for two years. On June 22, 1968, she was united in marriage to Alen Howard Nagel in Dunkerton. Becky was an office worker and bookkeeper for several businesses over the years. Most recently she worked as a scheduler and driver for Cozy Van. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dunkerton.

Becky is survived by her husband, Alen Nagel of Waterloo; two sons Jeremie (Jennifer) Nagel of Dunkerton, Jason (Amy) Nagel of Granby, CO; five grandchildren, Grant, Quinn, Jordyn and Justine Nagel, and Jenna (Abbey) Senn; three brothers, Doug (Candy) Smith of Broomfield, CO, Calvin (Denise) Smith of Dunkerton, Larry (Christine) Smith of Anchorage, AK; two sisters, Lela (Scott) Pettit of Waterloo, Cheryl Wallace of Dunkerton; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Mager of Adel, IA. Her parents; stepfather, Morris Adams; and one sister, Lora Mager preceded her in death.