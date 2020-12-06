Menu
CEDAR FALLS-Dennis J. Kuchenberg, 70, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Western Home Communities-Martin Suites.

He was born May 29, 1950, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Clair J. and LaVonne A. (Nesfield) Kuchenberg. He had been employed at the Opportunity Village in Eagle Grove and was active in the Special Olympic.

Survived by two brothers, Randy (Tam Visser) of Evansdale and Terry (Cathie Specht) of Cedar Falls; sister, Suzan Woodard of Waverly; two nieces, Jessica White (Nick Frink) of Waverly and Meghan Visser of Waterloo; nephew, Weston Kuchenberg of Cedar Falls and great-nephew, Lian Frink of Waverly. Preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Joyce Kuchenberg.

Private family services at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with interment in the New Barkley Cemetery, rural Jesup. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

Memorial contributions to The Special Olympics or Unity Point Hospice.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 6, 2020.
