Carol Elaine Heetland

June 10, 1964 - December 5, 2020

Carol Elaine Heetland, age 56, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Paul A. and Ann Gesina (Meester) Aswegen on June 10, 1964, Waterloo, Iowa. She received her education in Parkersburg and graduated from the Parkersburg High School in 1982. She attended Allen School of Nursing, Waterloo, Iowa, in 1985 and received her degree as a Registered Nurse.

In February of 1986, Carol was united in marriage with Dennis Heetland at Reformed Church of Stout, Stout, Iowa. The couple made their home in Ackley. To this union two sons were born Owen and Ian. The couple later divorced.

Carol started her nursing career at Ellsworth Hospital in Iowa Falls. She then worked at the Ackley Medical Center for 30 years where she developed many friendships with coworkers and patients. In 2002 she earned a Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree at Allen School of Nursing. Carol was the school nurse at Dike New Hartford Schools for 11 years and later also worked as a Teacher's Associate Aide. In 2017 she moved to her present home in Parkersburg.

Carol was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Ackley where she had served on the church council and taught Sunday school. She taught Farm Safety For Just Kids for 20 years through the FFA program at AGWSR and Franklin County 4-H. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the UNI Panthers. She especially enjoyed going to UNI football games, had season tickets for 20 years and often arrived early to listen to the UNI Band. She enjoyed taking trips with Gerald to the Mississippi River. Carol loved attending both of her boy's activities.

Carol passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at home from complications of cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carol is survived by two sons, Owen (Jody) Heetland of Ackley, and Ian Heetland of Ackley; her finance, Gerald Haan of Parkersburg; two brothers, Robert Aswegen of Parkersburg and Lee (Tammy) Aswegen of Parkersburg; one sister, Susan (Lonny) Beving of Ackley; nieces and nephew, Lindy Aswegen, Anna Aswegen, and Lucas Beving.

Public Graveside Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family for scholarships to AGWSR and Dike New Hartford Schools. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com