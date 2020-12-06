Dale D. Lindell

October 14, 1944-December 2, 2020

Dale D. Lindell, 76, of Plymouth and formerly Hudson, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Cedar Rapids at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy.

A Funeral Service will be held 3:00 pm Monday, December 7, 2020 at Hudson Community Church, 226 Eldora Rd, Hudson, IA 50643, with Rev. Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating.

Visitation and public viewing will be held after the funeral from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the church.

Dale will be laid to rest next to his wife in a private family inurnment at Hudson Cemetery on Tuesday.

In Dale's honor, memorials may be directed to either the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy (memorials made out to "Mercy Foundation" and mailed to 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Please indicate the donation is to be made to "Oldorf Hospice House") or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 West Walnut Street, Manly, IA 50456.

Flowers may be directed to the church in Hudson for the service.

Our attendance at the church is capped at 80 people in attendance, the family and the funeral home staff will work diligently to accommodate those attending while practicing social distancing and following state and local guidelines.

Dale Dean Lindell was born October 14, 1944 in Fairmont, MN, the son of Swen and Vera (Prust) Lindell. Growing up in the Ceylon area, he attended Ceylon High School and continued his education at Esterville Jr. College and later Mankato State College earning his Bachelor of Science in Education. On May 9, 1964 Dale married the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann Kinnander in Armstrong, IA. The couple was blessed with two children, Scott and Stacy. Making a difference in the lives of students brought Dale great pride and joy. For many years he worked as an Industrial Arts teacher, and thoroughly enjoyed coaching football, basketball and track over the years until his retirement in 2006.

Dale and Liz were longtime members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly, Associate members of the Community Church in Arizona and St. Timmothy's Lutheran Church in Hudson. He was a longtime member of the Jaycees.

Dale found peace in the outdoors, whether he was golfing, playing tennis or a good game of softball. He and Liz wintered many years in Arizona where they made numerous friends and enjoyed outings to sporting events and cards. He had a voice that he enjoyed sharing with others through song at church. Dale enjoyed time spent woodworking and creating furniture pieces with his own hands. But, most of all, Dale loved his family. His greatest joy was becoming a grandfather and being able to be an active part of their lives. He was constantly in the stands or on the sidelines of their events, he was truly their biggest fan

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Scott (Stephanie) Lindell of Centennial, CO and Stacy (Robert) Anthony of Center Point, IA; grandchildren, Adam, Justin, Rachel, and Heather Lindell and Abigail (Richard) Anthony-Cornelison; a brother, David Lindell; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Liz; parents, Swen and Vera; brothers, Wayne and Jerry.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 E Spring Street, Manly, IA. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com