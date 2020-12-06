Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rogell Burkett
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Rogell Burkett

May 17, 1939-November 27, 2020

Rogell Burkett was born on May 17, 1939 in Waterloo Iowa, and he passed away on November 27, 2020. The son of Ida Eleanor Saunders, and William Burkett. Both deceased.

Mr. Burkett retired with honors as Master Sergeant in the US Air Force. After his distinguished military career, he continued his call to duty in Treasury for the US Government in DC, where he would retire after 30 years of service. He later made his home and settled in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He is survived by two sons, Brett of Irvine, California, and Corey of Las Vegas, Nevada; two daughters, Shelly, of Palmdale, California, and Jackie, of Oxon Hill, Maryland; two brothers, Oliver of Waterloo, Iowa, and William of Chesapeake Virginia: and his loving Grandson's and Granddaughter's to cherish every stage of their journey with grace, courage and commitment as he would have wanted.

Please keep the family in your prayers.

Due to Covid-19 Rogell's Cremation Ashes will be scattered on a later date in the location of his choosing.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.