Mary Winder
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Mary Winder

August 10, 1930-December 2, 2020

Mary Winder, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Private Celebration of Life services will be at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.

Mary was born August 10, 1930, in Waterloo, the daughter of Linford and Ethel (Jones) McGrane. She was united in marriage to Dale Winder on June 24, 1950. She worked at Waterloo Community Schools and later at Hawkeye Community College in Independence.

Mary is survived by her children, Tandi Winder of Cedar Rapids and son Reverend Troy Winder of Bettendorf; four grandchildren Holley Brasch, Jamie (Brenda) Brasch, Jenn (Benj) Kost, and Matt Winder; six great-grandchildren; her brother Lindy (Carol) McGrane of Maryland.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dale, and her son Tracy Winder.

Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church in Marion.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Brosh Chapel
