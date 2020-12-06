Ruth A. Smith

January 13, 1937-December 2, 2020

Ruth Arlene Smith, 83, of Cedar Falls passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health/Allen Memorial Hospital. She was born January 13, 1937, near Greene, daughter of Ernest and Augusta (Fick) Steere. Ruth graduated from Greene High School. On December 14, 1954, she was married to Lawrence Smith in Queen City, MO. They began married life in Clarksville, then Hudson, finally settling in Cedar Falls in 1962. Ruth worked as a Nurse's Aide at the Lutheran Home in Cedar Falls.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence; brother, Herbert Steere; and sister, Gladys Junker. She is survived by her three sons, David (Wendy) Smith, Steve (Joyce) Smith and Kevin (Tora) Smith; one daughter, Peggy (Ken Ferch), all of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and one brother, Arthur (Leanne) Steere of Windom, MN.

Due to COVID-19, Ruth's family held a private funeral service with a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery of Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Ruth was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers and cookbooks. In her quieter moments, she enjoyed quilting and cross-stitching. Ruth and Lawrence loved flower gardening at the home they shared throughout most of their married life on College Street in Cedar Falls. Ruth's legacy will be the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren she leaves behind.