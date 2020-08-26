Thelma M. Aneweer

(1943-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Thelma May Aneweer, 76, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, August 23rd at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.

She was born December 1, 1943 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Florence (Lang) Spencer. She married David O. Aneweer on June 25, 1961 in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2007

She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1961. She was a salesclerk with Montgomery Wards in Cedar Falls; a childcare provider at the YMCA in Waterloo, and a registered in home childcare provider.

Survived by: a son, Mark Aneweer of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Debi Aneweer of State Center and Becki Aneweer of Waterloo; five grandchildren: Luke (Nicole) Engel, Tara (Dustin) Krall, Harley Aneweer, Mason Wise and Mitchell Aneweer; two great grandchildren, Ryken Taylor and Owen Engel; a sister, Bonnie Barney of Denver; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Stevens of Cedar Falls; and a brother-in-law, Roger Aneweer of Odebolt.

Preceded in death by: three brothers, Gail, Dennis and Garry Spencer; and a sister, Phyllis Folkers Petersen.

Private Family Services will be held on Saturday, August 29th at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Richardson Funeral Service, 615 Main St., Cedar Falls.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.