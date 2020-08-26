Florence P. Jones

(1926-2020)

Florence Pauline (Vogt) Jones, 94, of Reinbeck, formerly of Dike, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck, while under the care of UnityPoint Hospice.

Florence was born on a farm near Holland, Iowa, on January 19, 1926 to Herman & Martha (Tessau) Vogt. She attended country school until the 5th grade and then her family relocated to the Reinbeck area. Florence graduated from the Reinbeck High School in 1944. After graduation, she worked as a secretary in the engineering department at John Deere in Waterloo, IA and was also for Superintendent P.T. Castle at the Reinbeck High School.

She was united in marriage to Roscoe Jones on August 25, 1946 at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck. She helped with the farm work until Roscoe's death on January 8, 1991. In 1997, Florence relocated to Dike.

Florence was confirmed and a member of the UCC Church. Years ago, she taught Sunday School and past president of the Abigail Circle. She was also a 4-H leader for Grant Happy Helpers. Florence belonged to various card clubs and enjoyed gardening, flowers, making quilt tops, and playing Cribbage. She also enjoyed baking, especially for her family at their many family get togethers. Florence was hard working, making sure her home and yard were always meticulous! She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, who will be dearly missed. She was able to rejoin her husband Roscoe in Heaven, on what would have been their 74th wedding anniversary, which brings peace to her family.

Florence is survived by her children Jerry (LuAnn) Jones of Dike, Nancy (Jerry) Sharp of Grundy Center; grandchildren Jamie (Reggie Gibson) Jones of Cedar Rapids, Holly (Chad Van Wechel) and their daughter Jordann of Grundy Center, Shane Sharp of Grundy Center and his son Cameron Peters-Sharp, Travis Sharp of Cedar Falls and step-granddaughter Katelyn (Chase) Strickler of Grundy Center; sister Donna Mae Clark of Higginsville, MO and brother Leonard (Barbara) Vogt of Cherry Valley, CA; brother-in-law Ray Backs and sister-in-law Elsie Vogt.