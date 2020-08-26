Dennis J. Garthoff

(1941-2020)

Dennis J. "Denny" Garthoff, 79, of Waterloo, died Monday, August 24 at his home. He was born February 22, 1941 in Waterloo, son of Bernard and Elda Schultz Garthoff. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He married Mary Gene "Genie" Cochran June 12, 1964 at First United Methodist Church, Waterloo; she died October 10, 2006. He worked at Craft Cochran for over 30 years. He also owned and operated Sub City II and retired as a realtor. He was a member of Waterloo VFW Post #1623, Waterloo AMVETS Post #19, Waterloo American Legion Post #138 and Waterloo Eagles Club Aerie #764.

Survived by: two daughters, Lori Gene (Scott) Hansen‚ Antioch‚ IL, and Sarah Lynn Kubik‚ Waterloo‚ son, Jay Garthoff‚ Waterloo; four grandchildren, Jennifer and Courtney Hansen, Ashley Kubik, and Jaden Howard; great-grandson, Kellcyn Kubik. Preceded in death by: parents; wife; infant daughter, Laura Lynn. Private family committal at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial gathering and service to take place at a later date. Memorials: family or a veteran's organization of donors choice. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.