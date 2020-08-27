Lyle G. Stauffer

(1922-2020)

Lyle G. Stauffer, 97, of Greene, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Valley View in Greene.

A funeral service for Lyle Stauffer will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City with Pastor Steve Hansen officiating. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face mask; thank you for your understanding. The funeral will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene.

Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 and will continue one hour before the funeral service at the church on Monday. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face mask; thank you for your understanding.

Lyle George Stauffer, the son of John and Gesina (Menken) Stauffer, was born November 2, 1922 in rural Butler County (Coldwater Township). He received his education in Greene, graduating from Greene High School in 1939. Lyle farmed in the Powersville area his entire life; starting by helping on the family farm and at the age of 22 farming on his own and milking cows.

Lyle was united in marriage to Gladys Litterer on September 15, 1944 at Central Methodist Church in Charles City. Gladys and Lyle were by one another's sides throughout the years of farming together and raising their family. They were excellent hosts and it seemed that family and friends were drawn to their farm to gather with everyone always welcome.

Lyle was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City (serving as Superintendent of Sunday school and on the church board), he was a trustee of Pleasant Grove Township and an active member of Farm Bureau. He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball with friends for many years in Powersville and pheasant hunting, but loved quality time spent with his family (especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren).

Living family members include his four children: Gary (Laurie) Stauffer of Sumner, Joni (Chuck) Svendsen of Hampton, Diane (Bob) Jones of Rockford and Mary (Wayne) Johns of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren: Adam (Susan) Stauffer and children: Garrison and Reagon, Nathan (Amber) Stauffer and children: Silas and Piper, Gabe (Mariah) Stauffer and children: Henry and Celie, Stacey (Jason) McVicker and children: Tyson and Tate, Jodi (Mark) Bosscher and children: Addison, Barrett, and Emerson, Jacqueline (Jon) Wolff and children: Ella, Ava, Joseph, and Isabelle, Matt (Angela) Jones and children: Madelyn, Ian and Faith, Jeffrey (Rachael) Jones and son, Colt, Michael Johns, and Amy (Brian) Lawson and children: Margaret and Alice; brother-in-law, Kenneth Litterer of Maquoketa; along with many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gladys on October 22, 2015; brother, Dale Stauffer; and sister, Margaret Stauffer.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements.