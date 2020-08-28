Menu
Shirley M. Arnold

Shirley M. Arnold, 81, of Independence, Iowa died on Thursday morning, August 27, 2020 at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.

A private family memorial service will be held at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop with Pastor Janice Springer officiating.

Public Visitation: 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the funeral home.

Inurnment: Fremont Township Cemetery, Winthrop.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as recommended by the Governor of Iowa, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at the services. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the service to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Aug. 28, 2020.
