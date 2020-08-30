David A. Mazur

(1942-2020)

David Arthur Mazur, 78, of Cedar Falls died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 surrounded by his children. He was born January 3, 1942 in Ethelbert, Manitoba, Canada, son of Walter and Anne (Fyk) Mazur. He married June Mondry on January 20, 1968 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She died February 2, 2020.

Dave received his elementary and secondary education at Whitmore Elementary, Smith-Jackson School, and Dauphin Collegiate Technical Institute in Dauphin, Manitoba. He earned his B.S. from the University of North Dakota on a hockey scholarship for the Fighting Sioux, and later earned his M.A. in Business Education from the University of Northern Iowa.

In 2003, Dave retired as Executive Director and Regional Coordinator for Iowa Workforce Development after a 32-year career that also included instructor at Hawkeye Community College and Director of Area VII Job Training. Dave had a successful hockey career that included: Edmonton Oil Kings (CAHL), Brandon Wheat Kings (MJHL; Memorial Cup 1962), University of North Dakota (WCHL; NCAA Tournament Frozen Four 1965), Grand Forks Mixers (MSHL), Mannheimer ERC (GermanyEL), and the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL). Dave was involved in many organizations in the community, including the Iowa Board of Economic Development and the United Way.

Dave truly loved people. He was a talented athlete, mentor, and gentleman. Dave loved a good laugh, a good magic trick, and a strong cup of coffee. He enjoyed winters in Arizona and summers in Minnesota with June and family, being active, playing golf, and spending time with his grandchildren. Dave was a descendant of Ukrainian immigrants. He was a proud Canadian who lived The American Dream.

Survived by: a son, Judd (Connie) Mazur of Tempe, AZ; two daughters, Maggie (Adam) Jones, of Ankeny, and Jenna (Targie) Mandt, Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren: Isaac, Eric, and Aubrey Mazur; Noa and Eva Jones; Sophia and Savannah Mandt.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 4-6 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Service, 615 Main St, Cedar Falls. Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests wearing masks and social distancing. Private family services will be held. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Richardson Funeral Service. Visit www.richardsonfuneralservice.com for more.