Robert Bruno

Robert (Bob) Bruno

(1968 - 2020)

Robert was born to Eugene & Terry Bruno on April 28, 1968 in Moline, IL. The family returned home to Waterloo in 1969.

Bob enjoyed camping, playing pepper, & riding on his Harley. He was a big Steelers fan & enjoyed watching tennis matches on TV. He was particularly interested in history and politics.

Bob is survived by his mother Terry Bruno; Daughter Ashley Bruno & her 3 children; Step-daughter Lindsey Allen; his sisters Vonna Bruno of Oceanside, Ca. & Dee (Steve) Breitkreutz of Charles City, IA. Bob is also survived by his Special Friend Michelle Lindquist & his BFF Jay Thomas & many other friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Eugene Bruno.

A small graveside service will be held in the near future at the Garden of Memories Cemetery with family and close friends present.

Bob will be missed beyond description.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Aug. 30, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
