Betty L. Spears

Betty L. Spears

(1931-2020)

Mom always told us, "When the good Lord wants me, I'll be ready." And so she was on August 20, 2020.

Betty loved children, her own and the many others who came into her life. She listened well to friends and family and always had the coffee on for everyone who stopped by. Visiting was high on her list of favorite things! Even when Betty's memories became confused, she had plenty of things to talk about and shared her spirited smile each day.

Betty Lou was born December 22, 1931, in Waverly, Iowa, to Howard and Annette (Bryhl) Noel. She had three children (Jennifer, Steve, and Leslie) and four grandchildren from her 1954 marriage to Tom Dorland and stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren from her 1981 marriage to Glenn Spears.

A great many thanks to the staffs at both Ramsey Village and Suncrest Hospice in Des Moines for their loving care and concern for Mom and our family.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Suncrest Hospice, 5959 Village View Dr., #100, West Des Moines, IA 50266.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Aug. 30, 2020.
