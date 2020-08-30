Oriel A. Rabe

(1926-2020)

Oriel Adelle Rabe, 94, was promoted to Heaven on August 23, 2020. She was born in Radcliffe, Iowa on April 10, 1926 to Clarence & Garnet (Luhman) Eller. She attended country school & graduated from Radcliffe High School, then attended Ellsworth College & taught two years at country school. She later became a secretary for the Hardin County Extension office.

On October 9, 1947, she married Donald Rabe, the love of her life. To this union, three daughters were born. Connie Young of Lebanon, MO, Sandra (Jim) Law of Cedar Falls, & Peggy (Ted) Peters of Alpine, Texas. She treasured her 7 grandchildren, Erik Olson, Kim Tiedt, Carey Trevino, Jeff Law, Katie Travis, Elaine Schwerdtfeger & Terra Wright; ten great grandchildren & one great, great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, stillborn son Daniel, granddaughter Jennifer Olson, brother Eugene Eller, and son in law Paul Young.

Oriel & Don raised their daughters in Eldora & Cedar Falls. While the family lived in Eldora, she taught Sunday school & Vacation Bible school, sang in the church choir & was a Brownie leader. When the family moved to Cedar Falls, she worked as a secretary at the University of Northern Iowa & retired after 18 years. She & Don then moved to Walsenburg, Colorado where they lived for 20 years enjoying the mountains & hosting many family gatherings

Oriel returned to Cedar Falls in 2011 after Don's passing & made many friends while living at New Aldaya. She lived out her Christian faith in the many ways she loved & served people. She will always be remembered for her hospitality, encouraging words, cheerfulness, kindness, & her abiding love for Jesus.

Services will be held at Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls on Friday, September 11 at 10:30 a.m. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a face mask.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Bible Church or NewAldaya Lifescapes. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.