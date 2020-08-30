Harry Nix

Harry Nix, 79, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

Funeral Service will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 am.

Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to 313 Cottage St., Waterloo, IA 50703.

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.