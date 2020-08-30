Menu
Judith I. Schmidt

Judith I. Schmidt

(1940-2020)

WATERLOO - Judith I. "Judy" Schmidt, 80, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at her home of natural causes. She was born Feb 7, 1940 in Dubuque the daughter of Frederick and Evelyn Hennings Huftill. She attended Hawkeye Tech receiving her LPN License. She married Robert M. Schmidt on June 8, 1957 in Manchester. Judy worked as a LPN at Cedar Valley Specialists for 30 years, retiring in January of 2002. She was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church and enjoyed quilting, reading, baking, traveling, her iPad, spending time with her grandchildren, and being a wife. Survived by: her husband, Bob of Waterloo; three daughters, Vikki and Kathy Schmidt both of Waterloo, Robin (Mike) Birkholz of Boonville, MO; 4 grandchildren, Valerie, Seth, Sarah and Curtis; 7 great grandchildren, Miah, Amber, Spencer, Rand, Racer, Ashton and Camden; 2 sisters, Joyce (Lin) Winnekins of Freeport, IL and Joanne (Cleland) Dittmar of Stockton, IL.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Robert M. Schmidt; 2 brothers, Wally and Warren Huftill and a sister, Arlene Midtbruget. Judy's wishes were to have no service. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Delhi.

Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. For more information visit: www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
