Elsena Kramer

Elsena Kramer, age 99, of Clarksville, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville.

Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Church of Christ, Bristow, Iowa, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, Clarksville.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245

Memorials may be directed to the family

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 1, 2020.
