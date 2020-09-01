Marilyn L. Butler

(1933 - 2020)

Marilyn Butler, 87, of Waterloo and formerly from Denver passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Marilyn Lee Butler was born on June 13, 1933, the daughter of Sidney and Arvilla (Cline) Walters in Wadena. She was baptized in 1946 at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein. Marilyn graduated from Oelwein High School in 1951. On March 15, 1952, she was united in marriage to James R. Butler at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Marilyn worked at Sears for 3 years and then for Allen Memorial Hospital for 25 years before retiring in July of 1995.

She was a member of Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver and American Legion Auxiliary. Marilyn enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, sewing and camping.

Survivors are her children, Julie (Craig) Mortimer of Waterloo, Janet (Larry) Wente of Katy, Texas, Michael (Susan) Butler of Grimes, Linda (Craig) Decker of Winthrop and John Butler (special friend, Deb Gibson) of Denver; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Joan Walters. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James on September 2, 2016; 4 sisters, Helen, Vera, Liz and Veda; 3 brothers, twin Martin, Merle and Robert; granddaughter Jennifer Wente and twin grandsons, Jeremy and Joshua Decker.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery in Denver with Rev. Craig R. Henderson from Saint Paul United Church of Christ officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Please remember to wear a face mask and practice social distance. Memorials may be directed to the Butler family and online condolences for Marilyn may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.