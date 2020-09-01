Denise M. Phillips

(1954 - 2020)

Denise M. Phillips, 65, of Gilbertville, died Sunday, August 30, at MercyOne-Waterloo due to heart complications.

She was born October 18, 1954, in Waterloo, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy Yeager Ritchie. She married Terry Phillips May 12, 1990, in Gilbertville.

Denise graduated from West High School in 1972. She was most recently employed by Pilot Flying J before retiring September 2019. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Survived by: her husband, Terry of Gilbertville; a daughter, Tami (Josh) Gawtry of Ankeny; two grandchildren, Olivia and Trice Gawtry; a brother, Rocky (Vanessa) Ritchie of Indianapolis, Ind.; two sisters, Jeannette (Rick) Jones of Fairbank, and Marcia Jacobsen of Waterloo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; special nephews; and her mother and father-in-law.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville with burial to follow in Sancta Maria Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 4:00 p.m. rosary and 7:00 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church. For those attending the visitation and/or the funeral we ask that you please wear a mask.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

She loved flowers, hummingbirds, turtles, pool league, and most of all, her grandchildren.