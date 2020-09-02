Menu
(1935 - 2020)

Marilyn J. Schulz, 85 years old of Jesup, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, IA.

Family graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. – Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Due to the condition of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Iowa, the family encourages friends to participate in a Drive by Viewing at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, Friday, September 4th between Noon and 1:30 p.m. Memorials will be directed to the American Lutheran Church in Jesup and to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Marilyn was born August 30, 1935, in Fredericksburg, IA, to Leslie Ansgar Jensen and Harriette Gertrude (Carney) Jensen. She graduated from Dunkerton High School at Dunkerton, IA. On February 4, 1956, she married Marvin Lavern Schulz in Waterloo, IA. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2012. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Jesup.

Marilyn is survived by 3 daughters, Cindy (Ralph) Howard of San Antonio, TX; Tamara (Lynn) Miller of Jesup; and Deborah (Jon) Wendel of Lakewood Ranch, FL; 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and one sister, Janice Sauer of Terrel, TX

In addition to her husband, Marvin, her parents preceded her in death.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 2, 2020.
