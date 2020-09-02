Mavis Jameson

(1935 - 2020)

Mavis Jameson, 85, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away at home on August 28. Mavis was born August 21, 1935, in Rushford, Minnesota, to Kermit and Alma Anderson. She attended Rushford Schools, graduating with the Class of 1953. Mavis was married to Donald Jameson in September of 1953. She was always inquisitive about family and friends and loved to talk about all the details. She was generous with praise, caring, smart, patient, and fun, with a warm and giving heart.

Mavis is survived by daughter, Kathern (David) Schemmel; her son, Thomas (April) Jameson; her sister, Bonnie Kinsler; four grandchildren, Travis, Angela, Gregory, and Brianna; and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Jameson; and brothers, Kenny Anderson and Donnie Anderson.

Visitation will be from 5:30-7:00 pm on Friday, September 4 at the Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Family asks attendees to bring and wear masks. Private funeral services and burial will be held on September 5. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ronald McDonald House or St. Jude's Childrens Hosptial and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

May God richly bless the memory of Mavis Jameson.