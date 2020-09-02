Larry D. Taylor

(1938 - 2020)

Larry Dean Taylor, 82, Waverly, IA, passed away on, Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home near Waverly. This day was also his 61st wedding anniversary.

Larry was born on May 18, 1938, in Hampton, Iowa, the son of Louis and Mae (McCormick) Taylor. He was baptized at Shell Rock United Methodist Church and attended Shell Rock School.

Larry was united in marriage to Donna Lou Liddle on August 30, 1959 in Nashua, IA. He was employed at Waverly Gravel and Ready and Happel Excavating, He retired in 2010. He also farmed for 30 years.

Larry was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church – Western Douglas. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing UNO. However, his favorite was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Larry is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Barbara (Kevin) St. John of Shell Rock and Nancy Taylor of Waterloo; grandchildren, Andrew (Natalie) St. John of Ankeny and Erica St. John of Cedar Falls; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Taylor St. John; sister, Kathleen (Dennis) Hobson of Greene; brothers, Tom (Pam) Taylor of Shell Rock and Jerold (Linda) Taylor of Greene; sisters-in-law, Judy Taylor of Clarksville and Jeannie Taylor of Shell Rock; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 2 children in infancy, Terry Dean and Karla Kay Taylor; his parents; stepmother, Pearl Taylor; sister, Barbara (Chris) Gilchrist; and brothers, Chester, Bill and James Taylor.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church – Western Douglas with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Social distancing and wearing masks is strongly encouraged. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church – Western Douglas or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.