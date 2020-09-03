David L. Spake

(1943 - 2020)

David L. Spake, 76, of Cedar Falls died Monday, August 31, 2020. David was born December 28, 1943 in Salina, Kansas, the son of Wilmer & Nina (Ahlsclager) Spake. He married Patricia Holls on August 13, 1966 in Cedar Falls. David was the Human Resources Director at Sears for many years. He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. He served with Habitat for Humanity and rode in RAGBRAI many times.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Spake of Cedar Falls; his daughter, Kristin (Michael) Collins of Baudette, MN; his son, Eric (Angie) Spake of Sioux City, IA; 4 grandchildren, Meredith Layman, A. J. (Laurel) Spake, Jonah Spake and Erin Spake; his brother, John (Corrine) Spake of Marengo, IA and his sister, Wilma (Rod) Seelye-Kronenberg of Santa Barbara, CA.

David was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Louise Ponder.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5 at Nazareth Lutheran Church with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service time. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a mask. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Memorials may be directed to Habitat for Humanity, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Donor's Choice.