Carol Glidewell

(1948 - 2020)

Carol Glidewell, 72, of Traer died at Allen Memorial in Waterloo on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born June 12, 1948 in Vinton to Robert and Florence (Foley) Pope. Carol attended and graduated from the Lenihan Catholic High School in Marshalltown. She married Kregg Ferguson in 1967 and later divorced. In 1998 Carol married Jerry Glidewell in Traer.

Carol had worked at a manufacturing company, Fisher Controls in Marshalltown for many years then at the bowling alley in Traer and Sinclair's before retiring in 2013. She was a member of the Traer golf course and enjoyed spending time with the golf girls, playing cards, bowling, gardening, and birds. Carol's true passion was for books. She and Jerry also traveled a lot and spent every spring at Ormond Beach in Florida.

Carol is survived by two daughters, Julie (Todd) Eipperle and Denise (Larry) Flickinger; 4 siblings, Charles Pope, Wanda (Tom) Christensen, Robert and James Pope; 3 grandchildren, Brady (Skylar) Pearson, Nicholas and Monica Eipperle, and a great grandchild, Lola Brackney, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Jerry.

A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:30 AM – 12:30PM at the Traer Funeral Home. Overton Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to family.