Margaret Logan Willoughby, 94, of Cedar Falls died Friday, May 1st at Western Home Communities Deery Suites. Due to COVID-19, a private celebration of Margaret's life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Family and friends are invited to watch the service as it is streamed live at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 12th. Please use the following link to access the service: http://aboutfirst.comargaret-w-service/. Memorials may be directed to Western Home Communities Foundation, First United Methodist Church-Cedar Falls, and the Cedar Falls Community Theater. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Family and friends are invited to watch the service as it is streamed live at http://aboutfirst.comargaret-w-service/
Hi Cary...sorry to read about your mom ...my sympathies and condolences...
Jack Darland Jr
September 6, 2020