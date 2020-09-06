Myrna E. (Humby) Dixon

(1929 - 2020)

Myrna Evelyn (Humby) Dixon passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born October 7, 1929 to William and Florence Humby in Waterloo, Iowa. Myrna attended Orange Township School, graduating as Salutatorian in 1947. She was employed at McGregor Furniture Company from 1948-1954. Myrna married Robert Dixon of Rockwell City on May 23, 1953 in Waterloo and together raised their five children in Waterloo. They lived in their home for 53 years until moving to West Des Moines. As a child, Myrna and her two older sisters would often perform together. She continued her love of singing as an adult in her church choir as well as with the Metropolitan Chorale. When the children were young, Myrna volunteered in the PTA and Cub Scouts, and taught Bible School classes in the summer. When the kids got older Myrna went to work at Answer Iowa Inc. and retired as assistant manager in 1988. Myrna enjoyed playing cards for over 30 years in the neighborhood bridge club, which was a welcome escape from daily life. Myrna spent many years volunteering at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo and served in leadership positions in the hospital auxiliary. She and Bob also delivered Meals On Wheels for several years. In 2011, Myrna and Bob sold their home and moved into The Lodge of Ashworth in West Des Moines. They made many new friends and participated in several activities. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Marjorie and Jean, and husband Bob in 2013. She is survived by her children Don, Sandy (Joe Burvee), Mark (Julie Davis), Deb, and Jen Sandusky, six grandchildren Megan, Andy, and Mike Burvee, Ben Dixon, Bailey Dixon and Josh Sandusky, and one great-grandson, Jasper. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice in Des Moines.