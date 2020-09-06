DeShawn Jones

(1971 - 2020)

DeShawn Jones, the son of Willie Sr. and Julia M.(Williams) Jones, was born October 14th , 1971 in Waterloo, Ia.

He Graduated from East High School(Trojans) in Waterloo, Ia. He received his welding certificate from Hawkeye Community College and also his CNA designation. He attended Ellsworth Community College.

He was formerly employed at John Deere, Country View, IBP, Goodyear (Des Moines) and various other jobs.

On August 7th, 1999 he married Nicole Braniff and from this union he was blessed with a son Devon Jones, they later divorced.

DeShawn was a unique individual. (A character) Not only a brother, dad, uncle, nephew, cousin, teammate and new Grandfather. He loved to play softball, to entertain and he loved his family and friends. Most importantly he loved his kids, Alexis, Treyshawn, Devon and his grandson Tritan by Alexis and Tyler. His smile and wit would electrify a room, a moment and a memory that people would never forget. Before he passed, he got to spend some precious moments with his sons Treyshawn and Devon at Thanksgiving. He just recently spent time with his daughter Alexis and first grandson Tritan.

On September 2nd, 2020 at the age of 48, DeShawn was called home. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his daughter Alexis A. (Tyler Jegtvig) Jones. Two sons, Treyshawn W. Plunkett and Devon Jones, Grandchild Tritan Jegtvig, Two sisters, Cynthia K. Tyler of Chicago and Teresa R. Jones of Rock Hill, SC, 4 brothers, Willie Jr (Patti Fox) of Waterloo, Warren E. (Jessica Waller) of Overland Park, KS, Kristpoher J (Lisa) of Waterloo and Darnell (Angela) of Evansdale and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and friends.

DeShawn was proceeded in death by his parents Wille Sr and Julia M Jones.

A memorial service for DeShawn's cremated remains will be at a later date.

Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home in Des Moines are in charge of his remains, Online Tributes and memorials may be left at: https://www.hendersonshp.com/obituary/DeShawn-Jones.

Special Thanks to Sanders Funeral Service for their assistance.