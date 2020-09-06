Menu
Jim Scandridge

Jim Scandridge

(1944 - 2020)

Jim Scandridge, age 75 of Victor, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor with Fr. Corey Close presiding. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Victor. A luncheon will follow at St. Bridget Catholic Church. A rosary and scripture service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Visitation with the family present will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Memorials may be designated to St. Bridget Catholic Church or to Rural Employment Alternatives, Inc. and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 485, Victor, Iowa 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com. Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeannine Scandridge of Victor; daughter, Kristin (Houston) Nunnelley of Victor; son, Brien (Brittany) Scandridge of Waukee, IA; 5 grandchildren; brother, Dan Scandridge of Hartwick, IA; and sister, Jean Pozzi of Bend, Oregon.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Rosary
2:00p.m.
Smith Funeral Home
, Victor, Iowa
Sep
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Smith Funeral Home
, Victor, Iowa
Sep
8
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Bridget Catholic Church
, Victor, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Home
