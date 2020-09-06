Jerome W. Bronner

(1927 - 2020)

Jerome W. Bronner, 93, of Waterloo, died Wed. Sept. 2, 2020 at his home. He was born July 10, 1927 in Cresco the son of Rudolph and Agnes Citek Bronner. He was a graduate of Cresco High School. He married Donna Bublitz in June of 1953; they were later divorced. Jerome worked as a Heating and Cooling Specialist for over 30 years and then went to work for the school system, retiring at the age of 85. He served in the U.S. Navy and Army during WWII. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 1623. Survived by: a son, Randy Bronner of Woden; a daughter, Brenda Jordan of Cedar Falls; a brother, Leonard Bronner of Cresco. Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Bruce Allen Bronner; a daughter, Sharon Kay Bronner Brown; a brother, Raymond Bronner and two sisters, Grace Mason and Mildred Semelroth. Services: will be held 11 a.m. Tues, Sept. 8, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #138, V.F.W. Post 1623 and the Iowa National Guard Honors Detail. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to the American Cancer Society 4080 1st Ave NE #101, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.