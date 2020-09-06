Alyce M. Klingfus

(1939-2020)

Alyce M. Klingfus, 80, of Waterloo, died of natural causes Thursday, September 3, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born November 12, 1939 in Waterloo, daughter of Melvin and Madelyn Short Lange. She married Roger D. Klingfus on October 22, 1960 in Preston, Minnesota.

Alyce was employed with the Cracker Box Bar prior to her marriage. She also worked at Clark's Department Store and later the Sullivan Brothers Convention Center for 19 years, retiring in 1995. She and her husband owned and operated Metro Transmission in Waterloo for many years.

Survivors include: her husband; a son, Tim (Michelle) Klingfus of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Lori Klingfus of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Katie Klingfus of Iowa City and Alex Klingfus of Cedar Falls; a sister, Shirley Rhodes of Long Beach, California; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Carl, Ronald and Donald Lange; and a sister, Kay Klingfus.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday. Social distancing and masks are required at the visitation and funeral.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Alyce's favorite thing in the world was spending time with her grandkids, Katie and Alex. She enjoyed going in the motorhome, stock car racing, bowling, playing cards and gambling.