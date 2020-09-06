Earl P. Spencer

(1952-2020)

Earl Paul (Hap) Spencer, 68, of Janesville and formerly Waterloo died Thursday, September 4th, at Unity Point-Allen.

Born April 6, 1952, in Waterloo, son of Earl Shaver and Luanna Ida (Sneckenberger) Spencer. He married Cynthia Sue Sommerlot on May 8, 1982 at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

He graduated from West High School in 1971 and Iowa State University in 1975 with a construction engineering degree. He later received his professional engineer certification. After graduation he joined his dad in running E. B. Spencer Engineering and in later years by himself with Cindy. He was very proud of his long time friendships with his ISU fraternity brothers from Phi Gamma Delta and his Masonic affiliation with Tyrell Lodge in Waverly.

He is survived by his wife, 2 children-Crystal Sun Mee and Earl Wil both at home; brother William (Jennie) of Forrest City, brothers-in-law Loren (Layla) Sommerlot of Tripoli and Lynn (Denise) Sommerlot of Sleepy Hollow, IL and Leonard (Butch) Nielsen of Cedar Falls, 6 nieces and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and sister Bette Nielsen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Janesville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 358, Janesville, IA 50647 (kitchen fund).

A private graveside service will be at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Hap loved Milwaukee Brewers baseball, ISU football and basketball (and tailgating with his fraternity brothers), photography, and history.