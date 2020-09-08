Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bruce Robert "Bob" Bremner

Bruce "Bob" Robert Bremner

Bob Bremner, 84, of rural Sumner, died Saturday evening, September 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by loving family, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Private family funeral services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Dennis Niezwaag officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM on Becker-Milnes & Rettig's Facebook Page. Interment will follow at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli with military rites provided by Brandenburg-Krueger Post #4013, V.F.W. of Tripoli. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Bob's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
The funeral service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig's Facebook Page
Funeral services provided by:
Rettig Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.