Bruce "Bob" Robert Bremner

Bob Bremner, 84, of rural Sumner, died Saturday evening, September 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by loving family, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Private family funeral services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Dennis Niezwaag officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM on Becker-Milnes & Rettig's Facebook Page. Interment will follow at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli with military rites provided by Brandenburg-Krueger Post #4013, V.F.W. of Tripoli. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Bob's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.