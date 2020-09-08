Menu
Walter R. "Walt" Graesch
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 22, 1930
DIED
September 5, 2020

Walter R. "Walt" Graesch

Walter R. "Walt" Graesch, 90, of Oelwein, Iowa and formerly of Maynard, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at MercyOne, Waterloo.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in his name to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614, Oelwein, IA 50662
Sep
10
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
, Oelwein, Iowa
Sep
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
, Oelwein, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
Allan and Marcia, My deepest sympathies to you and your families. As a child I loved listening to Uncle Walt and my father talk to each other. I always felt so welcomed at your farm in Maynard when we would come to visit. All of you are in my prayers at this time. Love Pat
Patricia Wallace
Family
September 7, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathies to Walt’s family. We sure enjoyed many coffee mornings at the round table. Walt enjoyed sharing stores of his many adventures. He will be missed.
Dan & Mary Goedken
Friend
September 6, 2020
Really enjoyed meeting & getting to know Walt. I enjoyed his visits to Oklahoma. When he spoke he sounded so much like my father in law Russell it always made me smile.
Clarence Wallace
Family
September 6, 2020
Sincere condolences. Walt was good guy. Prayers are with you & may he rest in peace
Lyle & Nancy miller
September 6, 2020
Dear Marcia and Family,

Please know that you are in our prayers during this most difficult time, and as you heal from your loss.

May God Bless your dad with Eternal Peace.
Scott and Sally Ives
Neighbor
September 6, 2020
Allan and Marcia;
Sending my deepest sympathy for the loss of your dad. Thinking of you both.
Diana (Rubner) Helgerson
September 6, 2020