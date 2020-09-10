James Jeffries

(1931-2020)

James "Jim" Jeffries, 89, of Traer, formerly of Waterloo, died September 9 at Sunrise Hill Care Center. He was born February 7, 1931 in Waterloo, to Glen A. and Grace L. Duff Jeffries and graduated from Orange High School in 1949. Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War. He owned and operated Jeffries Auto Repair for over 30 years, retiring in 1992; and later worked in maintenance at the Waterloo Walmart for several years. Jim married Peggy Lichty August 20, 1949. He participated in bass fishing tournaments and was a member of Ray Scott's Bass Club. Working and fishing were his favorite pastimes. Survived by his wife; daughters, Diane (Dwayne) Potter‚ Elk Run Heights and Debbie (Jeff) Bane‚ Emery‚ TX; son, Pat (Nancy)‚ Waterloo; 15 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; a 6 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Ellen (Mike) Rogers‚ Waterloo and Mary Lou (Ron) Carlson‚ Victor, ID; brother, Dale (Raejean)‚ Waterloo; and sister-in-law, Sherry Jeffries, Cedar Falls. Preceded by sons, Terry and Michael; brothers, Glen, Richard and Robert; 2 great grandchildren. Services 10:30 AM Saturday at Locke Funeral Home with military rites by Cedar Falls Amvets and U.S. Marine Corp. Burial in Orange Township Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation 5 to 7 PM Friday at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials to Wounded Warriors. For more info www.LockeFuneralHome.com.