Wm. R. "Bill" Derr

Wm. R. "Bill" Derr, 92, of Waterloo, IA, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Rosewood Estate. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church, Waterloo with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 with a 2:30 PM vigil service at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more information.