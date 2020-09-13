Dorothy A. Luebbers

(1944-2020)

Dorothy Anne Luebbers, age 76, of Allison, Iowa, was born the daughter of George Leo and Eva Louise (Kothe) Amfahr on August 23, 1944, in Independence, Iowa.

Dorothy passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Pauline Anne Hansel on March 8, 1964; her parents.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Gerhard Luebbers of Allison; two sons, James "JJ" (Angie) Hansel of Parkersburg, children, Charlee Anne and Jacob Jay, and Justin (Jennie) Hansel of Cedar Falls, children, Emma, Evan and Elijah; one step son, Tom Luebbers of Allison; two step daughters, Michelle (Randy) Dischler of Rockwell City, and Patti (Brian) Nie of Jesup; five step grandchildren; and two step great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Holy Family Parish - St. Patrick's Catholic Church with burial at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to her family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

