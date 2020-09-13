Roy Weber

(1928-2020)

Roy Weber, age 91 of Stout, Iowa was born the son of Conrad Sr. and Geerta (Spree) Weber on December 24, 1928, on a farm east of Stout, Iowa. He received his education from a rural country school Beaver Township #5 and Stout Public School.

In the summer of 1947 at the age of 18, while attending special gospel meetings in Parkersburg, IA and becoming troubled as to where he would spend eternity he drank in the words of Romans 5:6. It is through this verse that he realized he was the ungodly one that the Lord Jesus had died for. Roy was in fellowship with the Christians at the Stout Gospel Hall for 73 years.

It is through the Gospel meetings that he met the love of his life Ann Arlene Frey. On August 8, 1949, they were united in marriage at her parent's home in Aplington, Iowa. The couple made their home and farmed east of Stout where they were blessed with 6 children. In 1990 they moved in to the town of Stout.

After many years of farming and auctioneering Roy was called to full time Gospel work and served the Lord for 40 years throughout the United States and parts of Canada. In the early years of his service to the Lord, much of his time was spent having special gospel efforts in Nebraska and South Dakota, where he was involved in the establishment of the Gospel Hall in Burwell, Nebraska.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Roy went home to be with his Lord and Savior. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, John, Ed, Conrad Jr., and two sisters, Elizabeth Stickfort and Millie Saul.

Roy is survived by his loving wife, Ann of 71 years; five sons, Marlyn (Susan) of Dike, Laverne (Jan) of Parkersburg, Bernard (Rhonda) of Dike, Steven (Michelle) of Parkersburg, Joel (Dawn) of Dike; one daughter, JoAnn (Mark) Haan of Cedar Falls; 18 grandchildren Mitchell (Courtney), Kyle (Jesse), Brent (Christine), Billie (Bruce), Lucretia (Michael), Miranda (Billy), Shishonee (Charles), Derek (Meagan), Patrick (Ann), Nicholas (Chelsie), David (Amanda), Joseph (Ashley), Briana, Royce, Morgan, Katelyn (Jonny), Larissa (Conner), Ellie and 23 great grandchildren.

He is remembered lovingly by his family for being a very young 91-year-old who always had great stories to share with his famous pancakes that he made every Saturday morning for the family breakfast, he was not afraid to embrace the new technology, as he learned how to use a laptop and phone and he could invent anything mechanical as he spent time in his shop. Most importantly, he will be remembered for his pile of books and Bible surrounding his recliner in the living room and his constant, daily reading of them and his Godly influence and impact on each of our lives

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Stout Gospel Hall, Stout, IA, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkesburg.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319)346-1534, and one hour before services at the hall. The family is requesting masks to be worn during the visitation and the funeral.

Memorials may be directed to his family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

