Submit an Obituary
Lennie Ross-Moon
1937 - 2020
Lennie Ross-Moon, 83 of Waterloo, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born on August 2, 1937 in Sallis, MS, the daughter of Robert and Katie (Johnson) Moore. She married Robert Burnside, they later divorced. She married Leroy Ross, they later divorced. She married Clifford Moon, he preceded her in death in 1993.

Lennie was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Waterloo. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening and cooking for her family. Survivors include: her 7 children, John (Florine) Moore, Waterloo, Gloria Burnside-Anderson, Sioux City, Yvonne Burnside, Peoria, AZ, Larry Burnside, Waterloo, Frederick Burnside, Waterloo, Christopher (Sina) Burnside, CO, Tamera Ross-Shider, Springfield, IL; 26 grandchildren; 58 great grandchildren; and a host of siblings, nieces and nephews. She is preceded by husband Clifford; daughter, Barbara Burnside; 2 brothers, Harvey and Herbert Moore; 3 sisters, Annie Anderson, Thelma Moore, and Lola Moore. Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Visitation will be 11:00 prior to the service. Burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family at 1674 Golden Valley Drive Waterloo, IA 50703. Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 13, 2020.
